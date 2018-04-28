Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Continues nice stretch in Game Six victory

Sabonis finished with 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 FT), and six rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 121-87 victory over the Cavaliers.

Sabonis had another strong offensive outing Friday, racking up 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting. The Pacers bench lacks scoring punch and Sabonis has done a nice job of picking up the slack throughout the series. He will need to deliver yet again if the Pacers hope to steal Game 7 in Cleveland on Sunday.