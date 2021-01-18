Sabonis had 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals in Sunday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers.

Sabonis only needed 21 minutes in the first half to record his 13th consecutive double-double. He is averaging 21.7 points and 12.8 rebounds across 13 games so far. Sabonis could see his fantasy production go up further if the Pacers need him to compensate for Victor Oladipo's trade out of Indiana.