Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Continues to impress
Sabonis tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Cavaliers.
Sabonis is on a tear with no sign of slowing down in Myles Turner's (concussion) absence. Coming into Wednesday's contest, Sabonis had been averaging 14.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the team's most recent five games. It's hard to say what will become of his role once Turner returns, but it's difficult to argue he hasn't earned at least a sixth-man's role, especially since the Pacers are now a surprising 5-3.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs career-high 16 rebounds in Tuesday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Tuesday with illness•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Impressive in victory•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Logs double-double in Saturday's start•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.