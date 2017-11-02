Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Continues to impress

Sabonis tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Sabonis is on a tear with no sign of slowing down in Myles Turner's (concussion) absence. Coming into Wednesday's contest, Sabonis had been averaging 14.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the team's most recent five games. It's hard to say what will become of his role once Turner returns, but it's difficult to argue he hasn't earned at least a sixth-man's role, especially since the Pacers are now a surprising 5-3.