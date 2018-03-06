Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Contributes 11 points off the bench

Sabonis tallied 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 20 minutes during Monday's 92-89 win over the Bucks.

Sabonis clearly outplayed Myles Turner on Monday, as Turner couldn't get anything going. The Pacers are fortunate to have such an able replacement in Sabonis, as he was incredibly effective while Turner was sidelined with injury. While Sabonis' production has clearly been compromised with Turner's return, he still has some value as a DFS flier.