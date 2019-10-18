Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Could be on move
Sabonis and the Pacers are "far apart" in talks about a contract extension, leading to Indiana engaging in trade talks with other teams this week, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old big man is just about to enter his fourth season in the league, marking the final year on his rookie deal. He played his second season with the Pacers in 2018-19 averaging 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists across just 24.8 minutes. The talk coming into the season was that Sabonis and Myles Turner would ideally share the frontcourt together -- a fit that doesn't seem great on paper. It appears the poor fit may be showing itself during camp and preseason, as the team is not prepared to commit a large portion of its salary to Sabonis to pair him next to Turner long term.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 14 boards in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Slated to start alongside Turner•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Now available to play•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Turns in impressive line•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...