Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Could be on move

Sabonis and the Pacers are "far apart" in talks about a contract extension, leading to Indiana engaging in trade talks with other teams this week, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old big man is just about to enter his fourth season in the league, marking the final year on his rookie deal. He played his second season with the Pacers in 2018-19 averaging 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists across just 24.8 minutes. The talk coming into the season was that Sabonis and Myles Turner would ideally share the frontcourt together -- a fit that doesn't seem great on paper. It appears the poor fit may be showing itself during camp and preseason, as the team is not prepared to commit a large portion of its salary to Sabonis to pair him next to Turner long term.