An MRI on Sabonis' knee came back clean Tuesday, and the big man is considered day-to-day, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is a major sigh of relief for Sabonis and the Pacers after he exited Monday night's game in the second quarter following a collision with Toronto's Kyle Lowry. An X-ray taken Monday night also came back negative, so it appears Sabonis is simply dealing with a bruised left knee. It's possible he could still miss a game or two in the short term due to swelling and discomfort, but Sabonis figures to be back in the lineup within the next few games -- and perhaps as soon as Wednesday night in Charlotte.