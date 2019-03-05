Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: 'Days away' from returning to practice

Sabonis (ankle) is expected to miss at least two more games, The Athletic reports.

Sabonis has already missed the last three games since spraining his left ankle a week ago against Detroit, and coach Nate McMillan confirmed Tuesday that the big man still hasn't returned to practice. "Normally we try to get guys into a practice before they play, but it really depends on the schedule," McMillan said. "He hasn't done anything with the team, no activity. He hasn't been running." Given that information, it's highly unlikely that Sabonis will be back on the floor for Thursday's game in Milwaukee, and even Sunday's game in Philadelphia could be a stretch. So long as he remains out, expect Kyle O'Quinn to remain in the rotation, with Thad young and T.J. Leaf picking up slightly more minutes. "He's an integral part of what we do," Young said of Sabonis. "Rebounding-wise, he's by far our best rebounder. He goes out each and every night and can grab 10-plus rebounds, and that's definitely a key component of what we do and what we're missing because of his aggressive nature."