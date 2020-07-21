Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said Monday that Sabonis hasn't been able to put any weight on his foot for the past 2-to-3 days after experiencing plantar fasciitis, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Per Joe Vardon of The Athletic, McMillan confirmed that Sabonis would at least miss the Pacers' first exhibition in Orlando on Thursday versus the Trail Blazers. The fact that Sabonis isn't able to put weight on the foot is particularly worrisome, and it's possible that the big man's effectiveness could be diminished even if he's able to play through the issue when the Pacers resume their regular season Aug. 1 versus the 76ers. Myles Turner would likely benefit from more rebounding and shot opportunities if Sabonis is sidelined during the season restart, but Turner missed practice Monday while dealing with general soreness and is also set to sit out Thursday's exhibition, per Tony East of West Indianapolis Community News.