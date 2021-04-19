Sabonis is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to a sore lower back.
The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, but Sabonis could be at risk of sitting out on the second half of a back-to-back set. He posted 18 points, 14 boards, five assists and two steals in Sunday's 129-117 loss in Atlanta.
