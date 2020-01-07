Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Deemed questionable
Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It was reported earlier in the day that Sabonis expected to play through a left knee injury, but he's since been handed a questionable tag. He'll likely need to prove his health in morning shootaround and pregame warmups to gain clearance for Wednesday's clash.
