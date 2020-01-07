Play

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Deemed questionable

Sabonis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It was reported earlier in the day that Sabonis expected to play through a left knee injury, but he's since been handed a questionable tag. He'll likely need to prove his health in morning shootaround and pregame warmups to gain clearance for Wednesday's clash.

