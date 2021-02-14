Sabonis had 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 win over the Hawks.

The 24-year-old didn't attempt any free throws for the second time this season, so he ended up needing 14 shots to reach 14 points. Sabonis is averaging 19.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past four games.