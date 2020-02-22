Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers strong double-double
Sabonis notched 24 points (8-16 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 106-98 win at the Knicks.
Sabonis was averaging a double-double -- 17.6 points with 10.8 rebounds -- in his last five games before the All-Star break, and he seems to have picked it up right where he left off. The Lithuanian big man is having a strong February with 20.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, including three double-doubles and two triple-doubles during that eight-game span.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Quiet in All-Star debut•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another triple-double in close loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Triple-double in tough loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sniffs triple-double in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Heroic effort falls short•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in OT win•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.