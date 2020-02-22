Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers strong double-double

Sabonis notched 24 points (8-16 FG, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 106-98 win at the Knicks.

Sabonis was averaging a double-double -- 17.6 points with 10.8 rebounds -- in his last five games before the All-Star break, and he seems to have picked it up right where he left off. The Lithuanian big man is having a strong February with 20.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, including three double-doubles and two triple-doubles during that eight-game span.