Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Disappointing night Friday

Sabonis had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-112 loss to the Heat.

Sabonis ended with just eight points, his lowest scoring total of the season. The seven rebounds were also his lowest amount since late October. He had been putting up solid numbers prior to this one and those invested in him simply have to view this as an outlier. Continue to deploy him as per usual for Monday's game against the Pelicans.