Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Does it all in win
Sabonis finished with seven points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block over 24 minutes in the Pacers' win over the Heat on Saturday.
Sabonis had an impressive stat line across the board, finishing with double-digit rebounds and chipping in three steals on the defensive end of the court. Sabonis sees his fair share of minutes off the bench, but he isn't a scorer, limiting his upside in most formats.
