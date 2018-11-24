Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Doesn't practice Saturday
Sabonis (ankle) did not practice Saturday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Sabonis was a game-time decision for Friday's game and ended up taking the floor, posting 19 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes. He seems to be dealing with some residual soreness and is expected to be listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
