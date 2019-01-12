Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant in Friday's win

Sabonis supplied 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, and three assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 121-106 win over the Knicks.

Sabonis was spectacular while drawing his third straight start in place of Myles Turner (shoulder). Surprisingly, this is the only double-double he managed during these last three games, but his incredible offensive efficiency has not abandoned him. Moreover, he has scored at least 20 points in four of the last six games.