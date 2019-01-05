Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant in Friday's win

Sabonis supplied 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime win against the Bulls.

Sabonis was stellar in this one, overshadowing and thus earning the playing time down the stretch over Myles Turner (nose). Turner got himself into foul trouble (four) while Sabonis delivered yet another extraordinarily efficient and robust double-double. Despite this being just the fifth time through 36 appearances that Sabonis has seen 30-plus minutes, he is still filling up the stat sheet far more often than not.