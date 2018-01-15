Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant on glass despite injury
Sabonis (shoulder) mustered four points (2-5 FG), 14 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.
Sabonis managed to work through a sore shoulder to post his second consecutive double-digit rebounding effort. The second-year big man failed to score in double digits for the first time in six games, but that was largely a product of reduced usage; Sabonis' five shot attempts marked the first time in the last eight games that he'd put up single digits in that category and were also his fewest since Dec. 20.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Sunday with sore shoulder•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Listed as starting center Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Wednesday vs. Miami•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Injures wrist in Monday's win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...