Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant on glass despite injury

Sabonis (shoulder) mustered four points (2-5 FG), 14 rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Suns.

Sabonis managed to work through a sore shoulder to post his second consecutive double-digit rebounding effort. The second-year big man failed to score in double digits for the first time in six games, but that was largely a product of reduced usage; Sabonis' five shot attempts marked the first time in the last eight games that he'd put up single digits in that category and were also his fewest since Dec. 20.