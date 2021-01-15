Sabonis tallied 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Thursday's 111-87 win over the Trail Blazers.

Sabonis' torrid streak of double-doubles continued on Thursday. He''s now recorded a double-double in every game this season, for a total of 12. His season averages of 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists make him one of the most lethal multi-category contributors in the league.