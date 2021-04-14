Sabonis scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

The fifth-year big extended his double-double streak to three games and recorded his 32nd of the season. Sabonis appears to be 100 percent after missing three games with an ankle injury earlier in the month, averaging 18.0 points, 14.3 boards, 5.7 assists and 1.0 threes during his double-double streak.