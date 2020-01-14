Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double but off scoring night

Sabonis totaled 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-95 win over the 76ers.

Sabonis returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a left knee injury. While he did his usual damage on the glass, Sabonis struggled from the field, missing more than a few open mid-range jumpers and failing to finish a couple that he usually does inside the paint. He'll look to get back on track from a scoring perspective in Wednesday's tilt against the Timberwolves.