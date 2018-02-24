Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in Friday's win
Sabonis scored a game-high 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-93 win over the Hawks.
The double-double was his 13th of the season but first in February. Sabonis' production has been somewhat volatile all season, but with the Pacers increasingly sticking to a three-man rotation in the frontcourt with Sabonis, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner, the 21-year-old role and court time should remain significant down the stretch.
