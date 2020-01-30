Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in OT win

Sabonis scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 overtime win over the Bulls.

The double-double was his 37th of the season, putting him third in the league in that category behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Andre Drummond. Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 11.6 boards and 6.1 assists through 13 games in January as his breakout campaign continues.