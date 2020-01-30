Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in OT win
Sabonis scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-106 overtime win over the Bulls.
The double-double was his 37th of the season, putting him third in the league in that category behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Andre Drummond. Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 11.6 boards and 6.1 assists through 13 games in January as his breakout campaign continues.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Claims second career triple-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Big double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Poor performance against Utah•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers triple-double vs. Denver•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Limited by foul trouble•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...