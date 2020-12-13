Sabonis scored 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 preseason loss to the Cavaliers.

He tied Malcolm Brogdon for the team lead in scoring while easily pacing the Pacers on the glass. Sabonis battled foot trouble in the Orlando bubble but said he was healthy entering 2020-21, and his performance in the preseason opener backs that up. Look for the fifth-year big to post strong numbers again this year.