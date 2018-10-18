Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in season opener
Sabonis had 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT) and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Sabonis got off to a hot start in the first quarter and ended up leading both teams in rebounding as the only player to grab 10 or more. The game turned into a blowout, so Sabonis' minute total (29) was likely a bit inflated -- especially considering Myles Turner played only 20 minutes -- but it was nonetheless an encouraging start for the former Gonzaga standout.
