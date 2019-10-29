Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in tough loss
Sabonis scored a game-high 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and an assist in 39 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to the Pistons.
The Pacers have had a rough start to the season, but the same can't be said for Sabonis, who has two double-doubles in three games and is averaging 20.7 points and 10.7 boards per contest. The 23-year-old is finally getting a chance to lock down a starting role after two seasons spent primarily on the bench for Indiana, and he appears to be taking full advantage of the opportunity.
