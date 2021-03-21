Sabonis posted 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 overtime victory against the Heat.

The 24-year-old has now posted three straight double-doubles. Coming out of the All-Star break, Sabonis is averaging 16.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 53 percent from the field over his last six games. The fifth-year center is averaging career highs in almost every statistical category for Indiana, and he should continue playing at an All-Star level the rest of the way.