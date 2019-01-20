Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench

Sabonis scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-99 win over the Mavericks.

The third-year big continues to have a strong season on the Pacers' second unit. Sabonis already has a career-high 20 double-doubles -- more, in fact, than he recorded in his first two seasons combined -- and he's averaging nearly a double-double with 15.0 points and 9.7 boards a game while ranking an impressive fourth in the league in field-goal percentage (62.2 percent).