Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench

Sabonis scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-107 win over the Pelicans.

It was a typically efficient performance from Sabonis, who led the Pacers in rebounding and was the only member of the team's second unit to score in double digits. The third-year big has already established a new career high with 21 double-doubles, but Indiana could lean even more heavily on Sabonis to contribute moving forward as the club tries to compensate for the loss of Victor Oladipo (knee).