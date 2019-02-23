Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench
Sabonis scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, four assists and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 126-111 win over the Pelicans.
The third-year big continues to anchor the second unit for Indiana, and Sabonis now has 23 double-doubles on the season, already more than he produced in his first two NBA seasons combined. His numbers have actually decreased since Victor Oladipo (knee) was lost for the year, as the Pacers try to replace Oladipo's scoring with volume from the outside, but the addition of veteran guard Wesley Matthews -- who led the team with 24 points Friday -- could help return the offensive flow to normal and get Sabonis back to his early-season form.
