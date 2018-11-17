Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench

Sabonis scored 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 99-91 win over the Heat.

On a night when Victor Oladipo was uncharacteristically flat, the Pacers' bench came to the rescue, as Sabonis recorded his third double-double in the last four games and sixth of the season. The third-year big man continues to be incredibly efficient on the offensive end, shooting 68.4 percent from the floor, and he's also averaging career highs in boards (9.1), assists (2.5) and blocks (0.6) despite seeing essentially the same workload he did last year.