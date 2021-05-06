Sabonis mustered 17 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Kings.

Sabonis might have missed six straight games between April 19 and April 29, but that hasn't slowed him down as he has recorded nine straight double-doubles -- he ended just two assists shy of a triple-double in this one. The All-Star forward has been excellent on both ends of the court this season and should undoubtedly remain as Indiana's go-to player throughout the end of the season.