Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles Friday

Sabonis posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds two assists, and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 115-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sabonis has been inconsistent over the past couple of games, alternating double-digit outputs with single-digit games. Although he posted a double-double, his opportunities in the Pacer offense don't bode well for future production, as Victor Oladipo has taken over the team on that end and has no sign of letting up in the future.