Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in efficient fashion

Sabonis tallied 25 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 116-111 loss to the Hawks.

After notching a season-high nine assists in the Pacers' prior game, Sabonis took on a reduced role as a playmaker Saturday, even with Malcolm Brogdon (back) still sidelined. That being said, Sabonis still turned in another exceptional stat line, with the strong shooting from the field and charity stripe making the double-double more impressive. The fourth-year player continues to enjoy the best season of his young career, with his averages in points (17.8 per game), rebounds (13.1), assists (4.1), steals (0.9) and blocks (0.6) all representing personal-best marks.