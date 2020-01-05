Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in efficient fashion
Sabonis tallied 25 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 116-111 loss to the Hawks.
After notching a season-high nine assists in the Pacers' prior game, Sabonis took on a reduced role as a playmaker Saturday, even with Malcolm Brogdon (back) still sidelined. That being said, Sabonis still turned in another exceptional stat line, with the strong shooting from the field and charity stripe making the double-double more impressive. The fourth-year player continues to enjoy the best season of his young career, with his averages in points (17.8 per game), rebounds (13.1), assists (4.1), steals (0.9) and blocks (0.6) all representing personal-best marks.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nears triple-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Bounces back, albeit in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Disappointing night Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 17 boards in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Officially cleared•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Expects to play Monday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.