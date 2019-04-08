Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in loss

Sabonis finished with 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, and three assists over 31 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Nets on Sunday.

Sabonis turned in a solid performance on Sunday, scoring an efficient 17 points and pulling down 12 boards. It was his third double-double in the last four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories