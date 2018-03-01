Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in loss
Sabonis had 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 loss to the Hawks.
Sabonis saw some extra run with Myles Turner having himself a terrible game. He has been alternating good and bad games for some time now, and this was one of his better ones. His minutes appear to be tied to Turner's output or lack thereof, and he is a risky player to own in standard leagues.
