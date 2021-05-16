Sabonis tallied 25 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 win over the Raptors.

The 25-year-old returned from a one-game absence due to a knee injury to post his 48th double-double of the season. Sabonis averaged career highs in points (20.3), assists (6.7), steals and three-pointers (0.8) through 62 games in his fifth NBA season. He'll look to roll over his regular-season success into the play-in tournament Tuesday.