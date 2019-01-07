Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in spot start

Sabonis ended with 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, and six assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Toronto.

Sabonis moved into the starting lineup Sunday, replacing Myles Turner (shoulder) who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Despite normally coming off the bench, Sabonis is in the midst of a breakout season and is certainly in the discussion for the sixth man of the year award. He is the 69th ranked player in just 25 minutes per night and should Turner ever be forced to miss extended time, Sabonis would almost certainly become a top 50 player.