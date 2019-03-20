Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss
Sabonis ended with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, and six assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Clippers.
Sabonis bounced back after a mediocre effort Monday, finishing with 13 points and 16 rebounds in 28 minutes. He saw more action that Myles Turner in this one and got things back on track with a performance in line with what he has been doing all season. The lack of defensive numbers are an ongoing trend, however, his ability to rebound at a high rate and hit the majority of his shots more than makeup for that.
