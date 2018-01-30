Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in victory
Sabonis collected 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 105-96 victory over the Hornets.
Sabonis got the starting gig over Myles Turner who continues to work himself back from an elbow injury. Sabonis has been excellent as the starting center in Turner's absence and should be able to hold some standard league value, even once Turner is back to his full complement of minutes.
