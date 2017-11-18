Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in victory
Sabonis tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 107-100 victory over Detroit.
Sabonis was questionable coming into the game with an illness, however, he looked good in his 24 minutes on the floor. He actually finished the game over Myles Turner, providing plenty of energy during the comeback. Coach Nate McMillan has said that he wants to find minutes for Sabonis, as evidenced by his efforts tonight. If he was dropped in your league, he is worthy of a spot if you need points and boards at the end of your roster.
