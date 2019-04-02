Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in win
Sabonis contributed 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Monday's win over Detroit.
Although he wasn't able to add anything on the defensive end, Sabonis provided his usual efficient offense while generating his fourth double-double in his past seven games. Sabonis has emerged as one of the best sixth men in the NBA during his third season. In just 24.8 minutes per game across 70 appearances, the Gonzaga product is averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 rbounds and 2.9 assists per game -- all of which are career-highs.
