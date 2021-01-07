Sabonis scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists and a block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets.

The fifth-year big has racked up a double-double in eight straight games to begin the season. Sabonis is quickly proving last year's performance was no fluke, and his game continues to evolve as despite not even attempting a shot from beyond the arc in this one, he's averaging a career-high 1.1 made threes a game in the early going.