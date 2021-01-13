Sabonis had 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block in Tuesday's 104-95 win over the Warriors.

Sabonis has recorded at least 13 points and 10 rebounds in each of his 11 games this season. He is averaging 21.8 PPG and 12.5 RPG, both on pace to be career highs. He is one of two NBA players right now (besides Joel Embiid) with 21-plus points and 12-plus rebounds.