Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles off bench in big win

Sabonis (ankle) supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in the Pacers' 121-88 win over the Jazz on Monday.

Sabonis had been labeled questionable earlier in the day with lingering soreness in his ankle, but he shook that designation off to provide one of his trademark efforts. With fellow big Myles Turner returning from a one-game absence brought about by his own ankle woes, Sabonis was back on the second unit, but he saw more than enough time to generate a second consecutive double-double. The 22-year-old has been successful irrespective of where he's slotted on the depth chart, as he's now averaging career highs in points (14.4), rebounds (9.7) and assists (3.1) while shooting a career-best 69.3 percent.