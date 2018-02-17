Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles off bench in Rising Stars Challenge

Sabonis generated 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes during Team World's 155-124 win over Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Sabonis made the most of his modest time on the court, turning in a perfect tally from the field. The 21-year-old has been revelation in his second season, with the move to the Pacers from the Thunder opening up considerably more opportunity. Sabonis has drastically improved the majority of his numbers across the stat sheet while logging 19 starts due to injuries to Myles Turner, and his strong scoring and rebounding numbers should persist during the balance of the regular season despite what projects to be a second-unit role.