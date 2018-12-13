Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles off bench

Sabonis registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 win over the Bucks.

Having exceeded 30 minutes just three times, people know what to expect from Sabonis: a tough-working bench player who doesn't need a whole lot of time to produce a solid statistical effort. His size and post play allow for him to maintain his role as a backup forward, while his youthful energy allows for quick production from the bench.