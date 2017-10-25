Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles Tuesday

Sabonis collected 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 130-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Sabonis did not miss a shot from the floor Tuesday night en route to an efficient double-double, his second such outing on the season. The products that the Pacers received from the Thunder for Paul George have been leading the offense so far in Indiana, as Victor Oladipo also had a phenomenal scoring game Tuesday. Sabonis' minutes may fluctuate on a Pacers roster looking for answers, but he has been the answer at power forward for the past two games and could continue to grow into a talented rebounder and efficient scorer in the paint.