Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Doubtful Friday vs. Clippers
Sabonis (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Sabonis looks to be on track to miss his fifth straight game while nursing an ankle sprain, as he's still only managed to put in limited practice work. Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner will continue to handle majority of the frontcourt work in Sabonis' absence while Trevor Booker and Al Jefferson fill in off the bench on a limited basis.
