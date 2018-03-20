Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Doubtful Wednesday

Sabonis (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's tilt against the Pelicans.

It was reported Monday that Sabonis would not play Wednesday, but he's been upgraded slightly after going through some 4-on-4 at practice -- a sign he may be recovering better than anticipated. Regardless, he's still a relative longshot to see the court against New Orleans. In his stead, Al Jefferson and Trevor Booker should continue seeing expanded roles.